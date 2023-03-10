Home
No 1. LSU baseball beats Samford 11-1 in game 1
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team wins its 8th straight game, this time beating Samford in game 1, 11-1. It was another dominating performance...
Southeastern campus still impacted by hack weeks later; students frustrated with university response
HAMMOND - Weeks after Southeastern Louisiana University's campus...
Dry cleaner leaves customers high and dry, looking for their clothes after abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A dry cleaner on Gus...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: temperature turnaround after warm weekend
A cold front will bring the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the weekend. Much colder temperatures will follow. Tonight &...
Friday AM Forecast: A little rain will be moving in along a cold front today
The first cold front is moving through today....
Thursday PM Forecast: two cold fronts on the way
While the stretch of record (and near record)...
Sports
No 1. LSU baseball beats Samford 11-1 in game 1
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team wins its 8th straight game, this time beating Samford in game 1, 11-1. It was another dominating performance...
Southern basketball season ends after 77-63 loss to Alabama A&M in the SWAC Tournament
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the third time this...
LSU basketball season ends after 77-68 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament
NASHVILLE - Year one under Matt McMahon is...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 10, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
