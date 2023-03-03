Home
United Cajun Navy sets Saturday search for missing Georgia man
BATON ROUGE – The United Cajun Navy will be among those searching Saturday for Nathan Millard. Millard, 42, was last seen last Wednesday. He was...
Southern University AgCenter's Livestock Show celebrates its 80th anniversary
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University's AgCenter is...
Baton Rouge Diocese says Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick's Day
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Diocese announced...
Friday PM Forecast: starting weekend cooler then trending warmer
Winds will ease into the evening. The weekend will start with temperatures 20 degrees lower than Friday morning! Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath clear skies, thermometers...
Friday AM Forecast: Wind Advisory this morning, clear and sunny this afternoon
Wind Advisory in effect for the entire WBRZ...
Thursday PM Forecast: overnight showers, storms and gusty wind
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the...
Southern basketball beats Alabama State 66-52
BATON ROUGE - After a rough stretch where the Southern Basketball team went 1 and 4, the Jags have now won two in a row after...
Antoine Davis finishes shy of passing Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring mark
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis outscored them...
LSU men's basketball falls to Missouri 81-76 on Senior Night
BATON ROUGE - Another game, another Tiger loss....
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 3, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
