Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for an Entergy customer who opened his bill Friday morning to find he owed $5,000. Brian Pope says it's...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for an Entergy customer who opened his bill Friday morning to find he owed $5,000. Brian Pope says it's...
Amazon opening robotics facility in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT - Amazon announced plans for the company's...
California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards
CLEMENTS, Calif. - The owner of a northern...
Mother's Day weekend warm up, Rain to start the new week
Happy Friday! The weekend forecast is sunny, but changes will happen fast before your alarm goes off on Monday morning. THE FORECAST Tonight &...
Nice weekend weather, storms return next week
Today and Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine this...
Sunny and comfy, showers sneaking around by Mother's Day
Clear and comfortable conditions will prevail through the...
Zion Williamson sidelined with hand injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday that forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a hand injury. According to the team, Williamson underwent diagnostic testing...
LSU baseball gets much needed win at Auburn
The LSU Tiger baseball team scored four runs...
LSU quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal
LSU football quarterback TJ Finley has entered the...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
