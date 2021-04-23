Home
On Your Side
Year-old sinkhole doesn't have quick fix in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - There's a huge hole in someone's slice of heaven and the fix isn't easy. Kristin Prejean reached out to 2 On Your...
Entergy finds solution for neighborhood with frequent power outages
WATSON - There's light at the end of...
Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - There's a money mystery after...
News
Two Breaux Bridge residents accused of sexual assault of a minor
ST. MARTINVILLE - Two residents have been arrested on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor. St. Martinville deputies investigated Frederick Johnson, 40,...
US health panel votes to recommend renewed use of J&J vaccine, despite clot risk
Update: A U.S. health panel says it’s time...
Tow truck driver fatally hit by car after stopping on I-12 to load stranded vehicle
COVINGTON - A tow truck driver was killed...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Stormy night ahead of the weekend
Tonight: Coverage of showers and thunderstorms will increase through the evening hours as a warm front moves north into the area. Along and south of this...
The last clear day, storms moving in late Friday
The weather story today is… pay attention to...
Just plain chilly Thursday morning, storms return Friday night
We have not put in a bottom on...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU Baseball wins thriller over Ole Miss in game one
Oxford, MS. - The LSU Tiger baseball team came from behind in the 7th inning to beat #12 Ole Miss 5-4 and take game one against...
Drew Brees and Sean Payton play 18-holes at the Zurich Classic
NEW ORLEANS- Thursday at the Zurich classic, former...
LSU baseball strong in mid-week win over ULM
The LSU Tiger baseball team used eight different...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Denham Springs annual Spring Festival makes long-awaited return
DENHAM SPRINGS - At Benton Brother's Antique Mall in Denham Springs, antique dealer Floyd Breaud shows off all of the unique pieces of furniture he's hoping...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Stormy night ahead of the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days