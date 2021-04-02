Home
Sewage line not tied into correct spot costs homeowner thousands
DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewage situation has been solved, but the bubbling mess left a man with nowhere else to turn except 2 On Your Side....
After months of issues with used car dealer, man gets new ride following call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - Ever hear the phrase "if...
Officials concerned over long-term effects of virtual learning
BATON ROUGE - There are about 11,000 students...
News
Nebraska rancher's virus-damaged lungs replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old Nebraska cattle rancher is recovering after doctors replaced his coronavirus-damaged lungs. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Jake Immink, of...
Despite slim pickings, Louisianans clamor for crawfish
BATON ROUGE - As families across Louisiana plan...
Police officer dead after driver rams barricade at US Capitol; suspect fatally shot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol Police officer was...
Moderating temperatures through Easter Weekend
Outdoor plans for Easter Weekend can hop along. The chances for rain will lay an egg through Monday. Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be clear...
Download the free WBRZ weather app
Get right now weather conditions for your location...
Chilly start to Easter Weekend
Today and Tonight: A FROST ADVISORY remains...
Legendary Capitol High coach, Southern University athlete Roman Bates dead at 86
BATON ROUGE - Roman Bates, a longtime football coach and player who spent decades working with kids at Capitol High, passed away Friday. He was 86....
LSU Softball hits walk-off in extra innings to beat Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tiger Softball team beat...
Tiger baseball handcuffed by Vanderbilt in loss of game 1 of series
The LSU Tiger baseball team had no answers...
Investigations
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 2, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
About Us
