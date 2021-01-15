Home
On Your Side
More unemployment complaints fill On Your Side inbox; La. reports thousands more seeking aid
BATON ROUGE - It has been a week since the Louisiana Workforce Commission held a Zoom news conference about hiring more people to answer calls and...
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from dozens
BATON ROUGE - The unemployment situation in Louisiana...
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people to return calls
BATON ROUGE - For the last few months,...
News
Lions ready to roar in Spring football season
The Southeastern Louisiana football team opened its preseason preparations for the 2021 spring season on Friday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern opened spring practice with...
Louisiana to receive 58k more vaccine doses next week
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Newly-selected EBR superintendent already visiting campuses, preparing for job
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Chap stick conditions to continue through the weekend
Breezy and cool conditions will carry us into the weekend. The chance for precipitation continues to look quite low and will hold off well into next...
Dry airmass + low humidity + elevated winds = fire danger
The passage of last night's cold front has...
Windy and cool for the weekend
Back in the 50s with sunny skies today....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Lions ready to roar in Spring football season
The Southeastern Louisiana football team opened its preseason preparations for the 2021 spring season on Friday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern opened spring practice with...
Lady Tigers topple undefeated Texas A&M
The LSU Lady Tigers needed overtime to hold...
Southern Pre-Season Favorite in SWAC West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if Im pregnant?
What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Chap stick conditions to continue through the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days