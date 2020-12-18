Home
WBRZ viewers rally to help woman who lost $1,500 to rental scam just before Christmas
BATON ROUGE - A person caught up in a rental scam received some much-needed help after 2 On Your Side shared her story . Some viewers...
Mounting fraud claims taking time to vet, leaving unemployed in tough position
BATON ROUGE - Last month, the Louisiana Workforce...
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375...
Firefighters respond to chimney fire on Lake Shadow Drive
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 5700 block of Lake Shadow Drive Friday afternoon. The first truck from the...
BRPD plans for 2021 include changing fleet, bringing back reserves
BATON ROUGE- A number of changes are on...
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a two-day...
Batch of rain this weekend, potential cold snap in time for Christmas
The next frontal system will pass through over the weekend and this one is expected to be a mainly nocturnal event. The trends heading into Christmas...
Freezing morning, tracking rain over the weekend
Today and Tonight: Almost all of southeast Louisiana...
Another cold morning, another front this weekend
Near freezing temperatures are possible tonight. The next...
Sports
Sun Belt football championship game canceled
AP- The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday night because of a positive...
REPORT: Drew Brees to return Sunday as starting quarterback against Kansas City Chiefs
BATON ROUGE - After missing four games and...
Ragin' Cajuns: Sun Belt championship canceled due to COVID-19
LAFAYETTE - UL Lafayette and Coastal Carolina will...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
The Bridge Center for Hope invites public to tour its new facility
BATON ROUGE - A new facility that intends...
Videos
Community
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season. Under...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
About Us
