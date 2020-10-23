Home
On Your Side
Smell in the air being investigated by LDEQ; officials give update Thursday
BATON ROUGE - It's one of the worst smells Carlas Williams says she's ever smelled in her life. "We don't know what it is," she...
Twins, again! What are the odds?
BATON ROUGE - It's news that's shocking eight...
Storm debris collection starts Monday in EBR
BATON ROUGE - People in East Baton Rouge...
News
LSU reconsidering plans for virtual commencement after student backlash
BATON ROUGE - LSU will reassess its decision to hold virtual commencement ceremonies this semester after students were vocal about their disdain for the plan Friday....
Conflict raging over Longhorns' 'The Eyes of Texas' school song
AUSTIN, TX - A controversy is growing at...
Bill that would punish local governments for defunding police falls short in Louisiana Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
NEXT WEEK: tropical system and cold fronts
Beyond an evening of showers and thunderstorms, a weak cold front will clear the area to set up a dry, comfortable weekend. Once again, Gulf Coast...
Scattered storms today, watching the tropics
Today and Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will...
More showers possible Friday ahead of weak cold front
Outside of Hurricane Delta, there has not been...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
It's 'TJ Time': Coach O names Tigers' starting QB for Saturday
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to the media Thursday evening that Ponchatoula native TJ Finley will be the first quarterback onto...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 3 - Ryan Armwood
BATON ROUGE- Episcopal running back Ryan Armwood has...
ESPN reports Pelicans hire new head coach
NEW ORLEANS - Stan Van Gundy has been...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Drug Take Back Day kicks off amid nation's rising addiction, overdose statistics
BATON ROUGE - Before the emergence and spread of COVID-19, the U.S. government was hard at work in fighting another disease, a chronic illness that took...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
NEXT WEEK: tropical system and cold fronts
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days