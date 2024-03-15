Home
Arrest made in last month's fatal Denham Springs hit-and-run
DENHAM SPRINGS — State troopers arrested a man for last month's fatal hit-and-run Friday afternoon. Timothy Brady, 41, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail...
Lightning strikes house off Perkins Road, causes minor fire; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Lightning struck a home off...
Jury takes 8 minutes to convict in child porn production case
PLAQUEMINE — It took just eight minutes Thursday...
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH issued for much of Capital Area until 7pm Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St....
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms this weekend, Much cooler next week
Grab your raingear! A cold front moving towards...
Thursday PM Forecast: slow moving front to ramp up rain chances next three days
Two of the next three days will feature...
Sports
LSU men's basketball falls in SEC Tournament opener, awaits potential NIT bid
NASHVILLE, TN – The LSU men’s basketball team dropped their opener at the SEC Tournament in Nashville 70-60 to Mississippi State after struggling to score in...
Southern women's hoops falls in SWAC tournament to Alcorn
BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southern Lady Jaguars basketball...
No. 2 LSU baseball defeats North Dakota State 7-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
