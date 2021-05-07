Home
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is expanding its virtual learning academy to all grade levels. The expansion is intended to provide...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
EBR finds more than 1,000 flood-damaged homes out of federal compliance, parish seeking solutions
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge has designated...
Mississippi man to get lost class ring after nearly 30 years
A Mississippi man is set to be reunited with a class ring he lost almost 30 years ago. Jaimee Kelley said she found the ring...
Get a vaccine at Alex Box Stadium, get a free LSU Baseball ticket
BATON ROUGE - Next week, LSU's Alex Box...
La Treasury partners with Revenue Dept to pay over $4M in unclaimed property claims
BATON ROUGE. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M....
Weather
Nice weekend weather, storms return next week
Today and Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the...
Sunny and comfy, showers sneaking around by Mother's Day
Clear and comfortable conditions will prevail through the...
Low humidity and sunshine to end the week
A whole new weather story to end the...
Sports
LSU baseball gets much needed win at Auburn
The LSU Tiger baseball team scored four runs in the final two innings to take the 8-3 win in game one of their road series against...
LSU quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal
LSU football quarterback TJ Finley has entered the...
LSU pitcher Matt Beck takes full swing at his shot at the plate
Typically college baseball pitchers aren't allowed to hit....
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
