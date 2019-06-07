Home
Resident demanding help, answers from her 2015 request after tree destroys home
MONTPELIER - A woman's mobile home has been destroyed after a large tree fell through it during a tornado. Now she's looking for help to move...
Possible root of flooding issues found, fixed by City-Parish
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish is working toward...
Another bridge closes in the northern part of EBR
BATON ROUGE - Another bridge in the northern...
Mississippi seeks seafood disaster amid spillway complaints
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's governor is asking that the federal government declare a fisheries disaster as water from a Mississippi River spillway gushes into what's...
LIVE UPDATES: Friday afternoon drive
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Weather service confirms tornado ripped through Ascension neighborhood Thursday
PRAIRIEVILLE - The National Weather Service says a...
Expecting Less Rainfall Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies through your Friday, with morning and isolated afternoon storms possible as we head through the day. Winds...
Heavy rain, flooding affects people in multiple parishes
Radar estimates that in excess of 3” of...
Deep Tropical Moisture Leads to Excessive Rain Outlook
The Forecast: Today and Tonight: Overcast skies...
Saints players, coaches visit WWII museum for final day of off-season training
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints spent their last day of off-season training not on the field but honoring the fallen at the National WWII Museum in...
Saints Hall of Fame welcomes Bush, Colston, former Gov. Blanco
METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints Hall of...
LSU Baseball to play in Saturday-Monday Super Regional series vs. Florida State
BATON ROUGE - With the final games of...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 5, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
