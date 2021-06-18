Home
Drainage issue identified months ago, neighborhood flooded in May
BATON ROUGE - People who live in neighborhoods that flooded last month are living in fear over what could happen this weekend with the threat of...
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the rain this...
Wetland consultant says more needs to be done to protect city from flooding
BATON ROUGE - Calls for building moratoriums are...
East Baton Rouge inspecting more than 6,000 roadways for drainage issues
BATON ROUGE - Parish officials are checking thousands of roadways in East Baton Rouge for potential drainage issues ahead of the threat for heavy rainfall this...
Thieves spotted stealing packages in Livingston Parish neighborhood
DENHAM SPRINGS- Multiple thieves were caught on camera...
Man charged with negligent homicide in overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for...
Weather
Gulf disturbance, P.T.C. 3, will bring rain to Louisiana Fri. - Sun.
Watch live updates here. A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression by early...
Area sandbag locations
Ascension - Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73,...
A soggy start to summer this weekend
The longest day of the year is right...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
A talented but experienced sophomore class was the main reason for optimism at Denham Springs despite a 1-7 record in 2020. That group, led by 4...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Catholic High Bears
After long time coach Gabe Fertitta left for...
Rose Bowl stadium will be at 100% capacity when LSU travels to California to start football season
PASADENA, California - California started to fully reopen...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
