Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores, or food delivery services to food desert areas of East Baton Rouge...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office working to identify severed head
CALCASIEU PARISH – The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office is asking the public for information related to the identity of a person whose severed head was discovered...
State Fire Marshal identifies victim of fatal Natchitoches mobile home fire
NATCHITOCHES PARISH – As investigators continue to look...
Victoria's Secret 2019 Annual Fashion Show cancelled
After years of negative publicity and decreasing popularity,...
Some rain ahead of cooler weekend temperatures
If you like it warm, enjoy one more day of above average temperatures. A cold front will sweep through the region Saturday morning. THE FORECAST:...
A cold front will bring showers Friday into Saturday
Area thermometers will take a run at 80...
Forecast change: timing the next cold front
Expect mild afternoons for the remainder of the...
After sudden departure earlier this month, LB Michael Divinity back at LSU practice Monday
BATON ROUGE - A major component in LSU's defense in the first half of the season may be back soon. On Monday, linebacker Michael Divinity...
Days, Williams lead LSU past Nicholls State 75-65
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Darius Days had...
Joe Burrow sets new single-season passing record for LSU
BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow has officially passed...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
