Ochsner Health adjusts mask policy, no longer allows neck gaiters
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana medical facility says it's no longer allowing certain types of masks in its facilities after new science shows some masks are...
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
BATON ROUGE - There are unanswered questions about...
Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full...
Authorities find drugs, guns, over $500,000 in attic, man says money comes from 'party bus business'
BATON ROUGE - After authorities found narcotics, guns, and over half a million dollars in vacuum-sealed bags hidden in the attic of one Baton Rouge man's...
'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle
BATON ROUGE - District Judge "Chip" Moore says...
Troopers investigate deadly crash in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash...
Two tropical systems target the Gulf of Mexico
Expect seasonable to quiet weather through Saturday. Sunday and beyond, all eyes will be on a pair of tropical systems. The Tropics: As of 4pm...
Potential for 2 storms in the Gulf - what happens?
On par for 2020, there is the potential...
Tropical Depression Fourteen forms in the Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed in the Caribbean...
Sports
Pelicans follow lackluster season with disappointing Draft results
The New Orleans Pelicans had slim odds of pulling off a repeat of their NBA Draft lightning bolt from a season ago, and the odds worked...
10 SEC schools announce plans to slash stadium capacity; LSU among undecided
BATON ROUGE - More than half the schools...
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
METAIRE- Take a look at some of the...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
