State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to release new guidance when it comes to wearing a mask. It still recommends...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston...
Protesters try to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House
WASHINGTON D.C - Protesters in the Nation's capital attempted to pull down a monument of America's seventh president, Andrew Jackson, in a park near the White...
Baseballs back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball issued a...
White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration won a court...
Higher rain coverage to continue next several days
Contrary to last week, the coming days will be wetter than average with several periods of rain and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms will be capable of producing...
Tropical Storm Dolly Named
UPDATE 11am TUESDAY: Subtropical Depression Four has now...
Rainy start to an active week of weather
Contrary to last week, the coming days will...
Abbey Daniel leads Louisiana Women's Amateur after being only golfer under par in first round
COVINGTON - Abbey Daniel of Covington captured medalist honors in the stroke play qualifier for the 92 nd Louisiana Women’s Amateur Championship on Sunday at Tchefuncta...
LSU's Alden Wallace & MSU's Abbey Daniel have a friendship beyond the fairways
LSU's Alden Wallace is a pretty good golfer....
Defensive duo of Tyrell Raby and Eric Randall excited about future together at Memphis
Eric Randall and Tyrell Raby have been joined...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
