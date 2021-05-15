Home
On Your Side
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
UPDATE: Entergy contacted Pope after the 2 On Your Side story aired and said it is correcting the billing error. The company told Pope it's looking...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
News
BRFD: Fire in elderly housing complex caused by unattended frying pan filled with oil
BATON ROUGE - An fire started Saturday after a frying pan filled with cooking oil was left unattended in an elderly housing apartment complex. Firefighters...
Nursing school graduates prepare to start careers amid the pandemic
BATON ROUGE - There’s a new class of...
Police: Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two children were found...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Quiet weather this weekend, stormy next week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, there will be a few clouds overhead. Lows will drop into the low 60s overnight. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and...
Dry weather into the weekend, stormy next week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly...
Weekend weather will be perfect for outdoor plans
The weather conditions will be perfect for any...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley wins FCS Stats Perform Walter Payton Award
HAMMOND, La. – The nation's best offensive player resides in Hammond, America, as Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley was named the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS...
LSU wins pitcher's duel over Alabama
A first inning sac fly in the first...
LSU Softball Falls in Quarterfinal of SEC Tournament, 4-1
Release via LSU Sports TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Mother's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Quiet weather this weekend, stormy next week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days