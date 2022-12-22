Home
Legal supplement raising concerns for officials in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Mayo Clinic calls it an herb that treats pain, but officials in are calling it a problem. The legal substance known as...
Pot left on a stove ruled cause of fire that burned down Tiger Plaza apartments Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a pot...
Freezing temps forcing residents inside for holidays - where other hazards lie
BATON ROUGE - South Louisianans are used to...
Bitter cold will send the area into a HARD FREEZE
Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf...
Ascension Parish declares State of Emergency ahead of frigid weather
GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on...
Monday AM Forecast: Showers and storms will be around today into Tuesday morning
Rainy today, average by Wednesday, below freezing by...
Sports
LSU basketball fights off East Tennessee State behind double double from KJ Williams
Ledy by senior KJ Williams' 28 points, LSU held off an East Tennessee State second half rally to win, 72-68, Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich...
Hudson Fuller named new head football coach at Catholic
On Thursday, Catholic pulled a double dip, signing...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Bowl Season | Week 16 NFL
BATON ROUGE - We had a pretty solid...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
