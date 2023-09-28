Home
News
Burn ban changes are good news for sugarcane harvest season
PAINCOURTVILLE - Drought conditions have not improved, but the state is easing off the burn ban. It's coming just in time for one of the state's...
Oklahoma Street to reopen Monday; Terrace Avenue to be closed off
BATON ROUGE - Starting Monday, October 2, drivers...
Interim member added to EBR School Board
BATON ROUGE - By a 6-2 vote, the...
Thursday PM Forecast: Record highs in danger heading into this weekend
Dry air continues to invade, limiting storm chances to just about nothing in the metro area over the next week. Although we’re seeing drier air, cooler...
A new tropical storm forms east of Philippe in the central Atlantic
Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dry air moving into Louisiana could allow for more record breaking heat
Dry air moving in this weekend squashes rain...
Sports
Little brother beating big brother to the field for LSU football
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman linebacker Whit Weeks has made an early impact for the LSU Tigers since being inserted into the starting lineup. "Last...
Get ready to watch LSU Women's Basketball on TV this fall
BATON ROUGE - You've got plenty of chances...
Sean Payton's Broncos fall apart in 'embarassing' 70-20 loss at Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
About Us
