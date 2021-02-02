Home
On Your Side
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in losses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed by rats and she contacted 2 On Your Side after getting nowhere on her own. Michelle Dow...
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging bills
BATON ROUGE - After reports of Entergy bills...
More Entergy customers complain about high bills following meter switch
WALKER - Ever since Willie Mae Hall was...
News
West Baton Rouge police chase leads to motorcycle crash on Perkins Rd. at I-10
BATON ROUGE - A police chase out of West Baton Rouge turned into a motorcycle crash on Perkins Rd. at I-10 Tuesday night. Authorities say...
Cassidy not optimistic about bipartisan COVID relief bill
WASHINGTON - Despite a two-hour meeting with Sen....
Some first responders in the capital area get second dose of COVID vaccine
BATON ROUGE - First responders are starting to...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Warming Winters & Shorter Cold Snaps
After last week’s release of global temperature data placing 2019 as Earth’s second hottest year and the 2010s the hottest decade on record, news of record-breaking...
Lake Charles radar site back up after Hurricane Laura
After nearly five months without an operating radar,...
Moderate drought conditions over parts of south Louisiana
The state drought monitor has been updated and...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Purple and gold shoulder pads becoming statement piece for former Tigers in Super Bowl LV
BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl LV will feature six LSU Tigers. A closer look into what's peaking out shows you just how much these guys are...
WATCH: LSU introduces Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator
BATON ROUGE- LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron officially...
Lady Tigers Beat Ole Miss In OT, Again
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE, La....
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Tony Bennett says, "Life is a gift," as he reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis
An iconic singer with an unforgettable voice, known...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Black History Month
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Warming Winters & Shorter Cold Snaps
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days