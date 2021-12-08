Home
Former players applaud Southern's hire of longtime assistant
BATON ROUGE - As Eric Dooley was being introduced as the 20th head coach of Southern University's football team, BREC superintendent Corey Wilson was in a...
High court to hear pastors case against virus charges
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court announced...
Following WBRZ report, Entergy and DEMCO acknowledge $10K bills are a mistake
BATON ROUGE - Nothing could have prepared Alexas...
Hurricane Ida resources
Tuesday PM Forecast: gray, damp night before warming trend begins
The cloudy, cool and damp weather will last into Wednesday morning. However, the second half of the workweek will be all about warming temperatures. A...
How do clouds change temperature trends?
Clouds can impact temperatures in four different ways....
Tuesday AM Forecast: Chilly and rainy until Wednesday afternoon
Light rain paired with temperatures in the 50s...
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
BATON ROUGE - Max Johnson, who was LSU's starting quarterback for most of the 2021 season, has announced plans to leave the Tigers. Johnson, who...
Head coach Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to join LSU coaching staff
BATON ROUGE - McNeese State head coach and...
WATCH : Southern University introduces new football coach Eric Dooley
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Tuesday PM Forecast: gray, damp night before warming trend begins
