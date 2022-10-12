Home
Restaurant owner in favor of Stormwater Utility Fee after business flooded multiple times
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday afternoon, storm clouds loomed over Mestizo's on Acadian Thruway. It was a grim reminder for owner Jim Urdiales of what could happen...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett
BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville didn't get off to...
Academy Sports offering discount to Southern University students and faculty through HBCU partnership
BATON ROUGE - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: chance for rain ends tomorrow
The chance for showers and thunderstorms will end by Thursday morning. Not much change in temperatures is expected from the front currently progressing through the area,...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Rain is back in the forecast for a limited time
Can you feel the change in the air?...
Tuesday PM Forecast: dry stretch about to end, for some
There was a “trace” of rainfall measured on...
Sports
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett
BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville didn't get off to a great start to this season, losing three of their first four games. But consistent play from their...
With Zion Williamson back, Pelicans' aspirations soar
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s return to...
Saints snap losing streak, beat Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints snapped their losing...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
