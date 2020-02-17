Home
Injured police officer struggling with late worker's comp payments
ZACHARY - Injured Baton Rouge police officer Rickey Faust says while his recovery process is going well, parts of his life remain stressful. Last week,...
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
Proposed government housing project in Denham Springs causing controversy
DENHAM SPRINGS - An old concrete plant on Highway 190 in Denham Springs is a proposed site for a new housing complex for moderate-income, handicapped, and...
Floods put Mississippi capital in precarious situation
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — With the waters in...
Recently discovered mineral named for LSU professor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State...
Another wet week is upon us
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies tonight, as patchy fog will also be developing overnight and into Monday morning. Clouds will inhibit...
Showers expected late tonight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Sunny and cool for Valentine's Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
Tigers cruise to ranked win over #12 Kentucky
BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked LSU gymnastics team completed a weekend sweep of competition with a 197.500-196.625 victory over No. 12 Kentucky, Sunday afternoon inside the...
LSU sweeps double header of LSU Invite, headlined by ranked win over UL-Lafayette
BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU softball...
Southern looks for home win vs MVSU
Mississippi Valley State (3-22, 2-10) vs. Southern (10-15,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus are collaborating for a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, March 28,...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
