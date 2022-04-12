Home
Highway 30 Coalition formed to start process on expanding the road
ASCENSION- A new group, the Highway 30 Coalition, was formed Tuesday with the goal of raising awareness of the growing pains the highway faces. The...
Car thefts nearly doubling each month in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Crime problems go beyond increases...
14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse Tete exit
GROSSE TETE - Police ended a chase along...
Weather
Storms stay in the forecast Wednesday, some could be strong
Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this week. As is common for the time of year, a few of them could be...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain chances going up this week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight, clouds will start to...
Saturday PM Forecast: Nice end to the weekend, then more active next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight lows will not...
Sports
Ed Orgeron pops up at Notre Dame football practice
In a strange twist of fate, former LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron popped up in new LSU head coach Brian Kelly's old stomping grounds as...
Tuesday night baseball for LSU and Southern postponed
The threat of incoming weather has postponed one...
Pointer and Aifuwa taken by Las Vegas in WNBA Draft
LSU’s dynamic one-two punch of point guard Khayla...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Storms stay in the forecast Wednesday, some could be strong
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
