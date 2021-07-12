Home
Weeds at pharmacy chain growing out of control, residents tired of the mess
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with the lawns and flowerbeds at some area locations of a pharmacy chain. They say the weeds have...
About 100 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19: delta variant increasing case numbers
BATON ROUGE - A new warning came from...
Pool company taking heat from customers unhappy with results
DENHAM SPRINGS - Backyards are turning into nightmares...
New aid open to business owners struggling to recover from pandemic
BATON ROUGE – A new 1.1 million dollar loan is now available for small businesses in the capital region. The funds will be focusing on those...
Man arrested after bringing firearm into OLOL lobby; hospital reviewing security amid crime wave
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake...
Louisiana officials mourn loss of former Governor Edwin Edwards
BATON ROUGE — Some of Louisiana's most prominent...
With more than 4 feet of rain this year, daily chances continue
Through Sunday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport has received 51.74 inches of rain since January 1 to make 2021 the second wettest year on record to date....
A boundary will trigger a few rounds of rain Monday
Monday rain coming in from the northwest along...
More rain & storms through out the week ahead
Tonight and Tomorrow: While the heaviest of the...
LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux both drafted to MLB
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill was selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB Draft. Hill...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Belaire Bengals
When you win just 5 games in six...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers
The defending 3A state champ Madison Prep Chargers...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 12, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
