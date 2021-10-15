Home
2 On Your Side
News
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 South near Memorial Stadium
BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 Southbound is causing slight delays. Around 8 p.m. Friday, police and firefighters responded to a semi, turned...
Repeat flood victim bought out by state for interstate project, relieved to move on
BATON ROUGE - The state has started buying...
Woman arrested months after deadly wreck, was driving with suspended license
KILLIAN - A woman has been charged months...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Cold front arrives tonight
The Next 24 Hours: This evening a passing shower or storm is likely, so a few will have to dodge rain at times. Overall, most will...
Friday AM Forecast: The heat and humidity is on the way out
Say goodbye to the heat and humidity… at...
Cold front vs. Cool front?
A cold front is defined as the transition...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 7: College Football
Another College Football Saturday is upon us, and that means it’s time for Channel 2’s Best Bet$. Last week we went 3-2 (7-3 including NFL...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Central's Glen Cage
CENTRAL - Glen Cage has a love and...
Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on injured reserve after one game
NEW ORLEANS - Less than a week after...
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2021
Tailgate Giveaway
