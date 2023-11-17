Home
News
Bengals QB Joe Burrow forced out of loss to Ravens with sprained wrist
BALTIMORE (AP) — Buried in last place and facing the possibility of moving forward without star quarterback Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of obstacles...
Most buses for Albany middle, high school won't run Friday
ALBANY - More than two thirds of the...
Turkey dinner prices down from last year, still up from 2019
BATON ROUGE - Inflation continues to wreak havoc...
Friday AM Forecast: Nice conditions this weekend before chance of storms Monday
After another gloomy day, a weak cold front sweeps clouds aside which sets up for a very pleasant weekend. Monday, a stronger front moves into the...
Thursday PM Forecast: tracking two fronts one week away from Thanksgiving
While clouds will be stubborn for a little...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dry conditions through the weekend before next rain chance Monday
Clouds persist through Friday. To kick off the...
Sports
Eric Dooley ousted as Southern University football coach; Jags name interim replacement
Southern University will host a press conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. addressing the ousting of Eric Dooley. The conference will be streamed on WBRZ+...
Kickoff time set for LSU's final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to wake...
Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches, Tigers roll over MVSU
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger women's basketball...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Community
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Nice conditions this weekend before chance of storms Monday
