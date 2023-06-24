Home
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed early Saturday, plunging portions of a freight train carrying hazardous materials into...
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
BATON ROUGE- For the last 100 years, Capitol...
LIVE UPDATES: LSU baseball takes on Florida during first game of College World Series Finals
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Heat Wave Returns - Rain Chances Bring Relief
Another extremely hot day as temperatures will begin to approach the upper 90s with the heat index in the 100s Today & Tonight: The pattern...
Friday PM Forecast: Showers will be around tomorrow but still not a total washout
The PM rainy pattern is wrapping up into...
Friday AM Forecast: Scattered Storms - More Heat - Tropics Active
More Heat.... More Humidity.... More Storms THE...
Sports
SEC's dominance on display again with Florida and LSU matched up in CWS finals
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU coach Jay Johnson remembered scanning the 64-team NCAA Tournament field when it was announced almost a month ago, and he had...
Tigers at the zoo? It only makes sense!
OMAHA - Before they turn their attention 100...
WATCH: LSU's Tre' Morgan talks his late-game heroics, Tommy White's walk-off home run against Wake Forest
Watch as Tre' Morgan talks about the play...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
