Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375 doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine will be arriving in Louisiana for Ochsner Health. More than half of...
Property tax deadline approaching though many cannot pay due to COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Property taxes are coming due...
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
DENHAM SPRINGS - Buddy the Elf said, "the...
US virus cases surpass 16 million as CDC committee recommends Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
On the same day that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for patients 16 and...
Charley Pride, known as country music's first Black star, dies at 86
NEW YORK (AP) — Charley Pride, country music’s...
Florida's Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Mike White...
Drying out, leading into a mild Saturday
Today and Tonight: Rain will continue to exit the area this morning, leading into a dry Saturday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to...
Rainy overnight into daybreak Saturday
Tonight and Tomorrow: We'll remain dry this evening,...
A line of showers and storms will move through tonight
No fog today, but clouds will be building...
LSU Tigers prepare for Saturday game against Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Florida - The LSU Tigers have made their way to Gainesville, Florida to face-off against the Gators in a pivotal Saturday (Dec. 12) evening game....
Florida's Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Mike White...
Fewer fans allowed in Superdome for remaining 2020 Saints games
NEW ORLEANS - City officials said the New...
Health
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As soon as Monday, 9,375 doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine will be arriving in Louisiana for Ochsner Health. More than half of...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Experts offer assistance to sufferers of pandemic fatigue, COVID-related anxiety
More than 15 million individuals in the United...
Community
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure that children across the Capital City have presents to unwrap this holiday season. Under...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
