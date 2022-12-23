Home
Police searching for missing 15-year-old out of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in a Baton Rouge neighborhood. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gloria...
Detectives searching for man accused of vehicle theft
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a...
Firefighters, first responders speak on cold conditions and how to stay safe
BATON ROUGE - With extremely low temperatures right...
Friday AM Forecast: The Hard Freeze will last through Christmas
The cold temperatures will last through Christmas Day. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: A wind chill advisory has been...
Bitter cold will send the area into a HARD FREEZE
Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi...
Ascension Parish declares State of Emergency ahead of frigid weather
GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on...
Sports
Jayden Daniels will return to LSU
BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels will remain a Tiger. The LSU quarterback on Thursday tweeted that he isn’t done with the team yet. "This...
LSU basketball fights off East Tennessee State behind double double from KJ Williams
Ledy by senior KJ Williams' 28 points, LSU...
Hudson Fuller named new head football coach at Catholic
On Thursday, Catholic pulled a double dip, signing...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
