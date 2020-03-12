Home
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - The country is approaching a busy travel season and now many travelers are wondering what to do because of the coronavirus. Normal...
Tech repair shop experiencing supply issue due to coronavirus
ST. AMANT - Tech repair shops might be...
Runnels School set to close, tuition money lost
BATON ROUGE - Runnels School in Baton Rouge...
Disney theme parks and cruise line close due to coronavirus concerns
Disney theme parks and cruises have been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement released Thursday, the company announced the closures online,...
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - The country is approaching a...
Southern University moving classes online through remainder of spring semester
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced it...
Warm weather and COVID-19: hope on the horizon?
A common idea circulating—will the coming spring and summer warmth curtail spread of the novel coronavirus? Assumptions are being made. Social media aggravates misinformation at times...
Clearing skies through the day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: The dense...
A foggy start to the day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A dense...
2020 collegiate sports halted, NCAA cancels Winter and Spring championships
NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and...
SWAC cancels remainder of 2020 men's and women's basketball tournaments
BIRMINGHAM, ALA - After consulting with government and...
SEC suspends all sporting events through March amid coronavirus outbreak
The Southeastern Conference has suspended all of its...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
