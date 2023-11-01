Home
LSU basketball's Jalen Cook denied playing time by NCAA
BATON ROUGE - LSU junior guard Jalen Cook was denied his transfer waiver from the NCAA and will be unable to play for the Tigers this...
Firefighters battle flames at multiple homes in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to flames at...
Trio formally charged with looting BR doctor's home after he died while taking drugs
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge district...
Wednesday AM Forecast: November starts off cold but temperatures return to the 80s by Sunday
The coldest temperatures yet of the season on Wednesday and Thursday morning usher in November with a not-so-warm welcome. We will watch temperatures gradually move towards...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Coats needed for the next few mornings
Skies have cleared and temperatures are plummeting. Trick-or-treaters...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Spookishly chilly Halloween forecast
Grab a jacket to go with those Halloween...
Sports
LSU basketball's Jalen Cook denied playing time by NCAA
BATON ROUGE - LSU junior guard Jalen Cook was denied his transfer waiver from the NCAA and will be unable to play for the Tigers this...
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews upcoming matchup against Alabama
BATON ROUGE - LSU Coach Brian Kelly hosted...
Saints explode on offense, beat Colts 38-27
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The New Orleans Saints finally...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Wednesday AM Forecast: November starts off cold but temperatures return to the 80s by Sunday
