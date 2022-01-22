Home
Bicyclist, 70, killed in crash on LA 21 in Washington Parish
WASHINGTON PARISH - A bicyclist was killed Friday night in a fatal crash on LA 21. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Barry Seal....
Senior at The Dunham School uses theatrical gifts and creativity to make a difference
BATON ROUGE - Gabriel Bostick is no stranger...
Police investigating fatal double shooting in Thibodaux
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Two people were killed during...
Saturday AM Forecast: Sunny & cold weekend, another HARD FREEZE tonight
TODAY & TONIGHT A HARD FREEZE has taken place across most of south Louisiana this morning. Thankfully, plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures to the upper...
Forecast: hard freeze expected again Sunday morning
The coldest temperatures so far this winter season...
Winter weather threat ending, Hard Freeze expected overnight
TODAY & TONIGHT What is left of...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bets Divisional Round: NFL
Last week the NFL gave us some boring Wildcard matchup, hopefully the Divisional round will be more entertaining. There are 4 games being played, two on...
LSU-Arkansas gymnastics meet postponed due to COVID-19 issues
BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics' Friday meet with...
Southern Lab's father-son duo attempting to lead the Kittens to first basketball state title in 16 years
BATON ROUGE - Southern Lab is under first-year...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
