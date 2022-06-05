Home
Few residents turn out for panel aimed at reducing gun violence across the City-Parish
BATON ROUGE - Community members, law enforcement officers and government leaders gathered at the "Solutions Forum" to reduce gun violence Saturday at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist...
2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a...
Comeback Tigers do it again, walking off Southern Miss in bottom of the 10th
HATTIESBURG - Friday night in the 8th inning...
Saturday PM Forecast: Mostly clear skies as we head into Sunday
Another sunny Saturday, Sunday will be similar. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Mostly clear skies for any outdoor...
Saturday AM Forecast: Most will stay completely dry today, more sunshine is on the way
More sunshine heading your way today. THE...
Friday PM Forecast: the summer weather trade off by next week
While a few showers and thunderstorms remain in...
Sports
Comeback Tigers do it again, walking off Southern Miss in bottom of the 10th
HATTIESBURG - Friday night in the 8th inning the Tigers scored 11 to beat Kennesaw State. Saturday, LSU was down 6-2 against Southern Miss but...
Southeastern baseball season ends, going 0-2 in Auburn Regional
AUBURN, ALA - The Southeastern baseball team's season...
LSU baseball rallies for 14-11 win in Regional opener
Down by seven runs with six outs to...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 3, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
