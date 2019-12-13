Home
On Your Side
State Police investigating ransomware attack at BRCC
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police is investigating a network hack at Baton Rouge Community College. Right now, LSP says it does not know where...
New digital message board coming to busy west side roadway
PORT ALLEN - A large green traffic sign...
Senator gets involved with family fighting for life-saving drug
BATON ROUGE - Little Axel Dennis and his...
News
Hackers target New Orleans government
NEW ORLEANS - Computer systems in New Orleans were targeted by a cyberattack, Friday afternoon. WWL reports that city personnel, including police and firefighters, were...
Two people found shot to death near downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead...
Woman directs police to man accused of swindling her through online ad
BATON ROUGE – A woman told police she'd...
Weather
Dreary end to the week but pleasant weekend ahead
A dreary end to the week is anticipated. Improvements are expected for the weekend weather. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Clouds, fog, and drizzle...
Returning clouds, stray showers possible
A weak disturbance will swing through the region...
Temperature turnaround, a short time for sunshine
Behind Tuesday’s cold front, temperatures will remain below...
Sports
Joe Burrow receives letter from Billy Cannon's family day before Heisman announcement
NEW YORK - Joe Burrow is slated to become just the second athlete in LSU history to win the Heisman Trophy, and the family of the...
Ja'Marr Chase crowned college football's best receiver
ATLANTA - LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is...
LSU's Grant Delpit dubbed nation's best defensive back of the year, receives 2019 Jim Thorpe Award
ATLANTA - And the awards keep coming for...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
About Us
61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
