LSU announces current Kansas City Chiefs coach Matt House as new defensive coordinator
BATON ROUGE - Head football coach Brian Kelly announced current linebacker coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, Matt House, will be leading LSU's defense once his...
Bayou Manchac homeowners push for answers on clean-up efforts
BAYOU MANCHAC - Homeowners along the Ascension side...
Baton Rouge man arrested months after vicious West Feliciana killing
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A suspected killer was arrested...
Strong Storms Possible This Evening
Stay weather aware with storms this evening and tonight. THE FORECAST Tonight: Temperatures will be around 80 degrees and some of the storms could...
December, where y'at?
Have you noticed how warm it has been...
Record Breaking Warmth as Rain Arrives Tuesday
The high temperature record will be threatened and...
Sports
LSU announces current Kansas City Chiefs coach Matt House as new defensive coordinator
BATON ROUGE - Head football coach Brian Kelly announced current linebacker coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, Matt House, will be leading LSU's defense once his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden,...
Saints fall to Dolphins 20-3, Book sacked 8 times
NEW ORLEANS - It has been a rough...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Search
