Social Security offices remain closed, woman having issues with proving her disability
UPDATE: The SSA reached out to Jackson within a day of Wednesday's 2 On Your Side report and told her that representatives had been trying to...
Neighborhood questions new property that resembles storage shed at front of subdivision
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood is fighting to...
Residents experience flood flashbacks ahead of weekend weather
UPDATE: The City-Parish removed the debris from the...
Juvenile suspect held without bond in triple murder case
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old accused in a triple shooting that left a toddler and two other people dead last week will remain jailed without bond,...
State income tax deadline June 15; storm-related extension granted to 5 parishes
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Revenue...
Racial tensions simmer as Southern Baptists hold key meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Race-related tensions within the...
Triple digit heat until showers return to the forecast
Showers and storms will not hold off for long. Scattered showers are back before the weekend is over. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures...
Sticky with very few showers into Saturday
Mainly quiet and sticky conditions will persist into...
The heat is on, Very little rain to cool things down
Hot and steamy conditions are here to stay....
College Football Playoff considering expansion to 12 teams
The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will consider expanding from four to 12 teams to settle the national championship, with six spots reserved for the...
REPORT: Tigers interested in Pat Casey for baseball head coach job
The rumor mill started spinning furiously on Wednesday...
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
The LSU Tiger baseball team didn't make it...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
