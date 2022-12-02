Home
St. James residents busy building bullfrog-shaped bonfire for Christmas Eve
GARYVILLE - It's bonfire season for the River Parishes, and one group is already getting to work on their annual creation. Watch live newscasts here...
Family of Da'Ja Davis left with more questions than answers after her killer's death
BATON ROUGE - Thursday evening, dozens of police...
Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent fix coming
BATON ROUGE - It took less than 24...
A Few Showers Saturday - Another Warm One
A few sporadic showers for the weekend, but clouds hold strong THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight and Tomorrow: The cold air...
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers this weekend, no washouts
The cold air is on the way out....
Thursday PM Forecast: big warming trend set to begin
After one more chilly night, temperatures will quickly...
Sports
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints were shutout for the first time since January 2002. How does the team rebound against Rival Tampa Bay? ...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: Conference Championships CFB | 13 NFL
BATON ROUGE - Welcome to Channel 2's Best...
LSU set to make history with new statue honoring women's basketball star Seimone Augustus
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Thursday that WNBA...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
