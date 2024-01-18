Home
News
Should Hammond PD have investigated themselves after an officer shot an unarmed man?
HAMMOND - There are more questions after WBRZ showed body camera video of a Hammond police officer shooting a drug suspect during a no-knock raid last...
Federal Highway Administration says humorous digital message signs are "distracting" and should be limited
BATON ROUGE - The Federal Highway Administration is...
Update on Juban Road construction work, utility relocation continues
DENHAM SPRINGS - It's a project that seems...
Thursday PM Forecast: bitter cold returns for the weekend
Don’t let Thursday’s mild temperatures fool you. Winter will not release it’s grip until after the weekend. A ***HARD FREEZE WATCH*** is in effect Friday...
Thursday AM Forecast: Relief from frigid temps today, Back in hard freeze territory this weekend
Thursday will be comfortable ahead of another push...
Wednesday PM Forecast: brief freeze relief, but keep those pipes wrapped
There are no cold weather alerts in place...
Sports
LSU makes defensive football coaching hires official
BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Brian Kelly has finished rounding out his defensive coaching staff with official announcements that Corey Raymond, Kevin Peoples and Jake...
REPORT: Corey Raymond expected to rejoin the LSU Tiger football team
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is finalizing a...
ESPN Gameday coming for LSU women's basketball vs. South Carolina
BATON ROUGE – ESPN announced that College Gameday...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
