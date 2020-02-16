Home
Injured police officer struggling with late worker's comp payments
ZACHARY - Injured Baton Rouge police officer Rickey Faust says while his recovery process is going well, parts of his life remain stressful. Last week,...
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
LSU basketball falls short on the road against Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — LSU couldn’t find a way to stop Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford, or to beat Herbert Jones and his one healthy...
Dozens of volunteers clean up graffiti all over the city
BATON ROUGE- About a dozen people spent their...
Bryant casts shadow as NBAs best meet in All-Star Game
CHICAGO (AP) — Kobe Bryant always seemed to...
Weather
Showers expected late tonight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies through this evening, as a quickly moving low pressure system is approaching the area. Showers will...
Sunny and cool for Valentine's Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
Cloudy and cool before clear and chilly
While dreary conditions will persist through much of...
LSU basketball falls short on the road against Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — LSU couldn’t find a way to stop Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford, or to beat Herbert Jones and his one healthy...
LSU baseball opens season with 8-1 win over Indiana
BATON ROUGE- Home runs from Cade Doughty and...
LSU debuts stadium-wide beer sales at Alex Box for 2020 season-opener
BATON ROUGE - The drinking drought is...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus are collaborating for a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, March 28,...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
