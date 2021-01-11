Home
Man files lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - A man waiting on unemployment benefits has decided to sue after getting nowhere on the telephone. Michael Hampton reached out to 2 On...
Baton Rouge business complex consistently without mail
BATON ROUGE - Tenants at a business complex...
LDEQ investigation determines smell origin
BATON ROUGE - The state says it's narrowed...
Fans still cheer on Saints at local watch party with COVID restrictions still in effect
BATON ROUGE - On Sunday Saints fans at the Oasis Patio Bar & Grill in Baton Rouge cheered their team on to victory under a limited...
Few changes to LSU COVID-19 testing for students returning to class Monday
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday LSU released a...
Saints coach Sean Payton keeps his promise and gets slimed by Nickelodeon
NEW ORLEANS - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton...
Sunday Night/Monday AM: Cold rain for most, snow to the north
Tonight and Tomorrow: A cold rain has begun to spread across southeast Louisiana. The rain will be with us through about 7am tomorrow morning. For...
Sunday: Cold rain for most, snow to the north
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, mostly clear skies...
Quiet weekend until cold rain and possible mix late Sunday night
Cold and quiet weather is expected this weekend....
Brusly baseball boasts a tri-fecta of coaches with professional experience
Head coach Mike Forbes, a former professional player himself, has added former LSU pitcher Kurt McCune and current Giants outfielder Kwan Adkins to his staff in...
Tennessee squeaks out win over LSU despite Khayla Pointer's 25 points
BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU women's basketball...
Scotlandville has no problems in big win over Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
Two defending champions met Saturday afternoon at the...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
