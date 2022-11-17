Home
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
BATON ROUGE - We are entering round 2 in the high school football playoffs, and a team looking to repeat is the Southern Lab Kittens....
Office of Motor Vehicles rolls out reinstatement voicemail system, will return calls
BATON ROUGE - Every day the Louisiana Office...
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are...
Wednesday PM Forecast: several nights in the 30s ahead
The first freeze of the season is possible before the week is over. The chilly air mass will stay beyond that, and even be reinforced by...
Wednesday AM Forecast: The 30s will be back tonight
Temperatures will keep getting colder. THE FORECAST...
Tuesday PM Forecast: continued clouds and chill
Chilly temperatures will lead weather headlines through the...
Sports
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
BATON ROUGE - We are entering round 2 in the high school football playoffs, and a team looking to repeat is the Southern Lab Kittens....
WATCH: A look back at LSU's slow start to the 2022 season (and how fans reacted)
BATON ROUGE - LSU's season-opening loss to Florida...
SEC announces kickoff time for LSU's regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - LSU will close out...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
