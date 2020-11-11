Home
Organization seeking donations to replace veteran's roof
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana veteran is asking for help putting a roof over his head. And because he doesn't want to be identified, another veteran...
Man warns of social security scam after he falls for gimmick
BATON ROUGE - Reports to 2 On Your...
Money wire transferred to wrong account, thousands in limbo
CENTRAL - A woman is feuding with her...
Central sales tax revenue on the rise despite COVID-19 regulations
CENTRAL – Even though businesses had to temporarily shut down across the state during the pandemic, one city has found a way to keep their economy...
St. Helena schools plan to test all students for COVID, closing campuses Friday for deep cleaning
The St. Helena Parish School District is planning...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes...
Weather
Lower humidity rest of the week, another cold front Sunday
A few cold fronts will pass through the Baton Rouge area over the next seven days. While major changes to temperatures are not expected, some slightly...
Cold front moving through, Eta details clear up
A few showers will pop up today along...
Weak cold front and Eta pushing east
While a cold front is expected to push...
Sports
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes has been the Eagles best receiver this season, scoring touchdowns in 5 of 6 games this season. ...
Coach O: LSU QB Myles Brennan likely out for rest of season
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's...
Mizzou Tigers postpone Saturday's game due to positive COVID tests within football program
COLUMBIA, Mo . - Mizzou Football announced Wednesday...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
