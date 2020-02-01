Home
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish says he's tired of waiting for answers when it comes to whether his house is going to be...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
Flu numbers remain high across the board
BATON ROUGE - The CDC continues to report...
50 years later, fans in attendance remember 'Pistol Pete's' record-breaking night
BATON ROUGE - January 31, 1970. LSU versus Ole Miss. It was a basketball game 13-year-old Sam Muffoletto was determined to attend. "I practically went...
2020 crawfish season off to a great start
BATON ROUGE – So far, it’s been a...
New leaders, same impasse: Louisiana forecast blocked again
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel...
Just in time, drying trend underway
Finally, a multi-day stretch of low to no rain chances is ahead. Temperatures will warm up into early next week. THE FORECAST: Today and...
Next bout of rain before the weekend
We have one more round of showers to...
A damp and gray day ahead
The active pattern will continue this week with...
LSU loses at home to Alabama for 1st time in 8 years
BATON ROUGE- The sixth ranked LSU Tiger Gymnastics team wasn't able to overcome injuries and a poor showing on vault as they lose 196.425 to 196.775...
LSU Tiger hoops dominates Alabama
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team...
Jrue Holiday scores 28 as Pelicans beat Cavaliers 125-111
Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 28 points,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 31.
Thursday Health Report
Watch the "2 Your Health" report for Jan....
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
