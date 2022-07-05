Home
BRCC, religious leaders partnering in new initiative to provide educational access through churches
BATON ROUGE - A new initiative spearheaded by the Baton Rouge mayor, local reverends, and the Baton Rouge Community College aims to provide new access to...
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing, deputies searching for man involved
SHENANDOAH - Deputies are searching for a man...
La. unemployment office's website back online after nationwide malware attack
BATON ROUGE - A state webpage used to...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours are moving through this afternoon
A few heavy downpours will move through the area this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Temperatures will near...
Monday PM Forecast: Rain will be gone for all 4th of July celebrations this evening
Happy Independence Day! THE FORECAST Stream...
Independence Day AM Forecast: A few showers will be around this afternoon
Happy Independence Day! THE FORECAST Stream...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans
The East Ascension Spartans are looking to take the next steps to be a consistent winner in 5A football in south Louisiana. Head coach Darnell Lee...
Sports2-a-Days: St. Amant Gators
St. Amant has a tough task ahead for...
Sports2-a-Days: Springfield Bulldogs
Springfield enters 2022 as the most confident 4-6...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Brandi's Book Drive
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours are moving through this afternoon
