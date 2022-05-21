Home
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in Gulf
GULFPORT, Miss. - Rescue crews saved seven people and a dog after their boat burst into flames near the Gulf Coast. The U.S. Coast Guard...
Snake-killing day, something snake lovers wish would end
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (AP) — If you’ve heard...
Person airlifted after 18-wheeler flipped, blocked highway in Central for hours
CENTRAL - A person was taken to a...
Saturday PM Forecast: Strong storms possible
This is the start of our rainy stretch. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. T onight & To morrow : Some people saw...
Saturday AM Forecast: Cloudy start with showers moving in this afternoon
Enjoy the dry time this morning because our...
Friday PM Forecast: showers and thunderstorms to return
A wet weather pattern will kick into gear...
Sports
LSU baseball earns #4 seed in SEC Tournament
After scoring 21 runs and getting the program's first ever sweep over Vanderbilt on their home turf, LSU got even more good news Saturday. The Tigers...
Thomas and Faulkner's multi homer game powers Southeastern baseball past A&M Corpus Christi in SLC Elimination game
Just forty eight hours ago, Southeastern baseball was...
Whistle while you work: Behind Jobert's 9 RBI day, LSU baseball sweeps Vanderbilt
Right fielder Brayden Jobert blasted a 3-run home...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 20, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
