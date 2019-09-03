Home
Residents say trash collection days continue to be skipped
BATON ROUGE - The calls and complaints about missed trash collection continue to be made to 2 On Your Side. Cheryl Brandon lives in the...
Parish working through bus driver shortage, parents upset with overcrowded buses
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Public Schools says...
Algae continues to take over LSU lakes, fish ordered
BATON ROUGE - Algae in University Lake is...
Pentagon approves $3.6 billion in military construction cash for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of President...
LSU fans raising money for family of Georgia couple killed in crash after Saturday's game
BATON ROUGE - A pair of Georgia Southern...
Woman in Bahamas takes in 97 dogs to protect from Dorian
NASSAU - Thanks to a good Samaritan, nearly...
Atlantic Basin busy, but little bother to Baton Rouge area
Well above average temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week with minimal rain shower activity. Hurricane Dorian continues a slow scrape northward along the...
Southeast U.S. on alert due to Dorian, hot temps expected locally
Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated on Monday...
Spotty Chance for a Shower on Labor Day
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clearing skies...
Tigers stay at #6, Texas climbs to #9 ahead of match-up in Austin
BATON ROUGE - There was little shake-up at the peak of the AP top 25 poll after college football's opening weekend. The Tigers held on...
Hurricane Dorian forces cancellation of Southeastern football game
DAYTONA, FL - The effects of Hurricane Dorian...
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming an LSU Volleyball Superstar
BATON ROUGE - It's crazy to think LSU...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 3, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
