Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, and non-emergency medical procedures are back on the books. Williamson Eye Center...
Proper mask usage, cleaning explained
BATON ROUGE - More people are encouraged to...
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
BATON ROUGE - Businesses won't be reopening until...
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 30, 2020.
State outlines rules for outdoor seating at restaurants
BATON ROUGE- Per Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19...
Newlyweds nearing med school graduation surprised by neighborhood second line
BATON ROUGE - With their wedding date quickly...
Sun and comfortable warmth ahead
The biggest weather story over the next 7 days will be a warming trend—albeit gradual. The latest extended forecast carries dry conditions through Tuesday. THE...
Beyond lingering rain, pleasant stretch ahead
After a frontal system passes the area, a...
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 9am Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE...
Tiger guard Javonte Smart declares for NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE - Just days after the NFL Draft wrapped up and 14 LSU Tigers were selected to play at the pro level, Tiger basketball guard...
Saints announce free agent signings, local Baton Rouge feel to the class
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints followed...
NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across 3 days
Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL...
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
