Home
News
Cassidy headed to Israel on bipartisan trip; will meet with Netanyahu
BATON ROUGE - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will be part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation headed to Israel to meet with that nation's leadership, the senator's...
Error on some early voting ballots affects family court special election
BATON ROUGE - An error on early voting...
I-10 West closed near Prairieville from vehicle fire
PRARIEVILLE - I-10 West is closed at Highway...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: cold front clears area before busy weekend of events
A cold front will push through the area as the weekend begins to spread cooler and drier air across the Capital Area. A reinforcing shot of...
Friday AM Forecast: Warmest day of the week ahead of a very comfortable weekend
We will see the warmest temperatures of...
Thursday PM Forecast: warm finish to workweek before next cold front
The workweek will finish with above average temperatures....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Syracuse @ Florida State, 49ers @ Browns and more! $$$
It's a new week with a new opportunity to win money! Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are here to give you the Best Bets for...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Caleb Ricks
BATON ROUGE - He might not be the...
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly previews upcoming home game versus Auburn
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly is hosted...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an annual community service event where Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees use their Columbus Day holiday to volunteer in...
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: cold front clears area before busy weekend of events
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days