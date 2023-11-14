Home
Two people shot along Dalton Street Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Dalton Street on Tuesday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting...
ESPN Bet, a rebranded sports gambling app from Penn Entertainment, is here
NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN Bet, a sports-gambling...
One victim in LA Tech campus stabbing dies in hospital; college student arrested
RUSTON - Four people were injured in a...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Rain tapers off for the rest of the week
After several days of dreary weather, we’re finally getting toward the back half of the gloominess. Though we might see some lingering showers into Wednesday, we’ll...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Rain chances remain today, drier conditions for second half of the week
Although rain coverage will not be as widespread...
Monday PM Forecast: Rain has settled in, could stick around into Wednesday morning
A broad area of light to moderate rain...
Sports
Kickoff time set for LSU's final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to wake up a little early to tailgate ahead of the Tiger's final game of the regular season. The...
Mulkey gifts title rings to her coaches, Tigers roll over MVSU
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger women's basketball...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Big Ten...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov. 14, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
