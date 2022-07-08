Home
Man arrested for beating girlfriend to death on Renoir Avenue last month, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in her apartment on Renoir Avenue late last month . The...
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at the age of 43
Baton Rouge and the Episcopal Knights lost a...
Louisiana's abortion ban back in effect as judge moves court battle to Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS - A judge ordered Friday that...
Friday PM Forecast: high heat before switch to rainy pattern
As of 3pm on Friday, the Baton Rouge Area heat index maximized at 111 degrees. With similar conditions expected on Saturday, the National Weather Service has...
Cloud iridescence spotted in Denham Springs
Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors...
Friday AM Forecast: Widespread rain returns before the weekend is over
The second half of the weekend is looking...
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at the age of 43
Baton Rouge and the Episcopal Knights lost a great person, leader and athlete today when Jimmy Williams died at the age of 43 after battling illness....
LSU baseball hires Duke's Josh Jordan to fill out coaching staff
LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson has hired...
Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney finding new peace with commitment to Liberty
It was just this past November that Reese...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
